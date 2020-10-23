WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently spoke to TalkSport to hype this Sunday’s Hell in a Cell pay per view for WWE. During the interview the hardcore legend predicted that the SmackDown women’s title match between Bayley and Sasha Banks would steal the show, then reflects on their NXT Takeover Brookly classic from 2015.

All of the matches are going to try and steal the show, but Bayley and Sasha had what I think is the greatest women’s match I’ve ever seen at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn in 2015. I remember asking Sasha how it went because I’d been on the road and she text me back saying, ‘I can retire now’. Just a career-defining match. Then I immediately watched it and thought it was one of the best things I’d ever seen. So I know they’re going to try and live up to and top what they did. For my money, the cell match between Becky Lynch and Sasha is one of the best cell matches that I’ve seen and they’re going to be trying to top that.

