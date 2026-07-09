The pro wrestling world is reacting to Kenny Omega capturing the AEW World Championship by defeating MJF at AEW Dynamite: Beach Break on July 8 in Clearwater, FL.

Among the industry names to surface via social media with a post reacting to the exciting show-ending title change at the annual ‘Beach Break’ installment of AEW Dynamite was none other than Mick Foley.

“The Hardcore Legend” took to his official Instagram page after his own appearance in an interview segment with Kyle Fletcher at AEW Dynamite: Beach Break to post a statement regarding “The Cleaner” once again capturing the top prize in All Elite Wrestling.

Foley shared the following statement on Thursday morning:

CONGRATULATIONS KENNY!

Major congratulations to Kenny Omega for winning the AEW world title. Kenny has been so great for so long and deserves so much credit for overcoming his injuries and adversity to claim this title. There was a feeling of electricity in that crowd in Clearwater Beach, Florida last night felt to me like a sense of community, despite the heat and humidity. I feel so fortunate to be working for this company and such an incredibly talented roster.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite: Beach Break 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.