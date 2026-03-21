MJF paid homage to Terry Funk at AEW Revolution.

And Mick Foley loved it.

“The Hardcore Legend” surfaced via social media this week, sharing side-by-side photos of MJF dressed up like Terry Funk for his ring entrance for his Texas Death Match defense of his AEW World Championship against Hangman Page at this past Sunday night’s pay-per-view at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA.

Along with the photos was the following brief statement:

MJF HONORS THE FUNKER Major props to MJF for honoring Terry Funk last weekend at AEW Revolution 2026… True legends never die! If I had one more match in me, it would have been with MJF. Sadly, it just wasn’t meant to be…

MJF responded to the post on Instagram with a wink and middle finger emoji.