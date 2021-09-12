WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley took to Twitter to give his reaction to the news that Zelina Vega’s match was cut from Friday Night SmackDown this week.

It was reported that Vega was in gear and ready to wrestle a tag team bout, but cut for time. She was trending on social media since she is the daughter of a 9/11 victim.

Foley wrote, “So @TheaTrinidad’s match was cut for time at @TheGarden on the eve of 9/11? That hurts ME – I can only imagine how Thea felt. Stay strong, my friend.”