On the first-ever Foley Is Pod program WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley spoke on a number of pro-wrestling-related topics, which included the hardcore legend discussing a time he got really angry with Vince McMahon, and how McMahon eventually apologized. Check out Foley’s full story about the WWE Chairman in the highlights below.

Recalls being very angry at WWE not allowing Zelina Vega to work the 9/11 memorial show:

“The last time I interacted with Vince was when I was really angry about what he did with Thea Trinidad. Zelina Vega didn’t get to work on the [9/11] memorial show. It was also the 20-year Memorial and Zelina lost her dad that day in the towers and I was freaking angry. You know, I was really angry, and I don’t know Thea that well, but I’ve known her since she got in the business. You know, it’s just as bright starry-eyed young young lady. I can say what I said to Vince, I think if I say what Vince said to me via text message, that’s a betrayal of trust.”

How Vince McMahon eventually apologized to Zelina, but Foley adds that Vince is the type of guy to apologize and move on immediately:

“I love WWE, but deep down if I’m going to have a loyalty to the men and women who do the work, and I believe all of us should have opportunities to succeed after wrestling. If you’re able to give us a limited run, you know, it’s a limited run and it’s just the nature of the beast that somebody’s going to come in and take your spot. I believe we all have to have the opportunity to take what we’ve done for the company and do something else with it. So I’m in her favor for Twitch, whatever it might be, whatever it might happen to be. So that’s why I alluded to her as being a strong-willed young lady. I said, but I guarantee you, there’s a part of her every time September 11 rolls around, that is still that 9 or 10-year-old girl who misses her dad, and Thea got back to me. ‘How did you know? Like, that’s exactly how I feel.’ So the reason I’m bringing up the Thea Trinidad situation is that Vince called her and he apologized. He said he had apologized, that day he apologized. I would say that he has made it up to her. So I think Vince deserves a lot of credit for having the capability of changing his mind admitting when he was wrong, but he admits when he was wrong and moves on.”

