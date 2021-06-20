Mick Foley is the latest guest on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions where he looked back on his career.

During it, he recalled the conversation he had with The Undertaker about their Hell in a Cell match at the 1998 King of the Ring.

“We start reminiscing and Taker looks at me — he still called me ‘Jack’ at the time, one of the last holdouts from my Cactus Jack days — ‘Jack, what you and I did that night will outlive us both. People will be talking about that match long after we’re gone,’” Foley recalled. “It was almost like I feel this weight being lifted off my shoulders. Then I realized, wait a second, I wanted to make people feel the way I felt the night that I saw Snuka come off of that cage — and I’ve done it. And I’m too stubborn to realize it. “You know how many great workers there have been in our business who aren’t remembered for anything? It’s like, not only do I have this match, but the title change with The Rock. I got a few things and it no longer bothers me that I’m asked about that match every single day.”

