Mick Foley recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Foley is Pod, available via AdFreeShows including his WWE debut and Mankind character. Here are the highlights:

Why Mankind had separate entrance and exit music:

“I did like the idea that after he caused this carnage that he could be calmed down by the sound of beautiful music and he’s at peace.”

The idea of using the Mandible Claw:

“By using the mandible claw, now I’ve got a hold that I can use on anyone at any time that doesn’t cause me pain. I didn’t create it. I brought it back at the suggestion of Jim Cornette in 1992,” Foley said.

Quotes via WrestlingNews.co