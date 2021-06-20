Mick Foley is the latest guest on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions where he looked back on his career.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer told the story of where he dislocated his jaw while working his first match in WWE against the British Bulldogs. It happened thanks to Tom Billington aka Dynamite Kid.

“At a certain point, you can see me start to fire off [punches] on Davey. The worst-looking punches in the world. But I see Tommy start shaking, like, ‘This is offensive to me that he’s trying to pull this.’ My big move, the flying elbow, where I don’t just hit him, I hit him and I spin in the air, and I hear laughter. I wasn’t prepared for the laughter and I look up and he hasn’t sold it a bit. Then everything that Tommy did hurt for weeks. Every single thing. He sends me in [to the ropes] and it wasn’t how hard, because I’ve seen other clotheslines that were harder; Stan Hansen, Bradshaw. But it was the fact that Tommy followed me in. So just as I’m coming off those ropes here is his bicep hitting me right in the jaw. I didn’t know the injury was a dislocated jaw, but three weeks I couldn’t chew anything. To this day I don’t think I could make my eyes roll up in my head like I think they did. It was just everything he did was 100%.”

