Mick Foley reflects on one of the most memorable matches in his prestigious career.

The Hall of Famer and former multi-time world champion appeared on the popular Youtube series Hot Ones to discuss a ton of topics surrounding his career, including his thoughts on the famous Street Fight matchup with Triple H at Royal Rumble 2000. Foley remembers Vince McMahon telling them that no thumb tacs were to be used, an order that neither man followed. Not only were tacs used, but Foley took a pedigree on top of the tacs, a dangerous spot that he was willing to take for the reward.

It’s the instantaneous risk reward analysis. I think it was a god given gift that would tell me — So, January 2000, just a few blocks away at Madison Square Garden. I remember Mr McMahon saying to me and Triple H, ‘No thumb tacks.’ As soon as Mr. McMahon walked away, Triple H goes, ‘You put them under the ring already?’, and I said, ‘Yeah, I got it taken care of.’ This was one the last matches of my career and so it was a big moment. I just saw that majestic pile, there were five or six thousand tacks, and I thought about the wisdom of taking that pedigree face first into those thumbtacks. I came to the conclusion that, okay, I could lose an eye, but imagine the pop.

