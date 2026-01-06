Don’t ask “The Hardcore Legend” about his abrupt departure from WWE.

Because he won’t answer you, anyways.

During a recent interview with Orlando Weekly to promote his new ’40 Years Of Foley’ stage show, Mick Foley was asked by reporter Kiko Martinez about his sudden parting of the ways with WWE in late-2025 due to their close connection to current U.S. President Donald Trump.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend opted not to answer.

He did, however, address the situation vaguely, referencing how the country is largely divided these days, and how speaking out against Trump has cost him his share of fans.

Featured below is an excerpt from the article where this is covered:

While Foley chose not to answer questions about the reasons behind his recent breakup with the WWE, he did acknowledge that the nation is “at a divided time” and that speaking out against Trump has lost him some fans. “People know that I’m not on board with a lot of things the current administration is doing,” he said. “I have fans who feel different, and still like and support me. And I have [fans] who dropped out of the fandom, which is obviously their right.” He also said that 40 Years of Foley is not a political show. His goal onstage isn’t to divide audiences, but to bring them together. “People know I’m outspoken,” he said. “But the closest I get to making a political statement in the show is saying that kindness is cool.”

