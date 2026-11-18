Mick Foley recently revealed an unusual superstition he followed for more than three decades before physical limitations forced him to abandon the longtime routine.

The WWE Hall of Famer discussed the subject during a recent appearance on Scaredycast, explaining that he spent approximately 30 years wearing his left sock inside out.

According to Foley, the tradition eventually came to an end when problems with his hip made something as simple as putting on socks increasingly difficult.

“Did you know for about 30 years I wore my left sock inside out, but then Mother Nature decided to mess with me and put me in a situation where I couldn’t cross one leg over the other until I had my hip replacement, and now I can do it,” Foley said.

The former WWE Champion went on to explain how his limited mobility eventually led him to stop wearing socks altogether, bringing an end to his decades-long superstition.

“But for many years, I couldn’t cross my leg more than this, and I found that trying to put my socks on was like almost like trying to like loop it over my leg, and I just stopped wearing socks. But for 30 years, yeah, I wore the left sock inside out.”