WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has revealed a special connection to AEW star Nick Wayne that dates back to Wayne’s childhood.

During Wayne’s appearance on the latest episode of The Mick and Kenny Show, Foley reflected on his longtime relationship with the young wrestler and his family, including a holiday tradition that involved personally writing letters from Santa Claus.

Foley recalled first watching Wayne wrestle in 2018, when he was approximately 12 or 13 years old. Wayne noted that he began training under his father, Buddy Wayne, at just nine years old.

“It was inconceivable, not just that you could do the things that you did, but that they were done so smoothly,” Foley said of Wayne’s abilities at such a young age.

The conversation also touched on Wayne’s upbringing around professional wrestling. His father operated the Buddy Wayne Academy out of the family home, allowing Nick to grow up surrounded by the business. Buddy Wayne passed away when Nick was just 11 years old.

Foley then brought up a unique childhood memory involving Wayne, revealing that he had personally written letters from Santa Claus to the future AEW star.

“You are the only current wrestler who can say this. Who was I to you when you were about 12 or 13 years old? You want to admit this to the world?” Foley asked.

“He’s contemplating because he’s like, ‘If I say this, this means people know I believed until I was 13.’ I can say it for you,” Foley continued.

The wrestling legend explained that he would write dozens of personalized Christmas letters each year, with Wayne being among the recipients.

“One man cannot be expected to circumnavigate the globe in one night and write letters to every child. He needs help. And so every year I would do about 30 to 40 handwritten letters. And one of them was to young Nick Wayne. And I hope you still have that.”

Wayne confirmed that he still has the letter and intends to keep it forever.

“Of course. I’ll cherish it for the rest of my life,” Wayne responded.

Foley also revealed that he had written a letter to Wayne’s mother, known to AEW viewers as Mother Wayne.

“I believe in the handwritten letter, and so yes, I was St. Nick to this young man,” Foley added.