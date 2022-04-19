WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley was a recent guest on Dr. Beau Hightower’s Youtube channel, which saw the hardcore legend get an intense back adjustment, as well as discuss a number of pro-wrestling-related topics. The former world champion also revealed his five favorite wrestlers, and how he felt about working with the late Big Van Vader. Highlights are below.

Names his five favorite wrestlers of all-time:

Terry Funk, Bruiser Brody, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, and Dynamite Kid. So, Brody and Kid are the wildcards. I never had anyone say flat out, ‘Dynamite Kid doesn’t belong there,’ they all go, ‘oh, that’s interesting.’ Brody was widely mostly known for his work in Japan, but to me, he was such an inspiration with the style he used.

How he borrowed some of their techniques during his time as an active wrestler:

So, I borrowed liberally from Funk, and from Brody, and from Dynamite Kid, so I thought I can’t do the stuff he does. But I can launch my own body as a weapon. Somehow he paid the ultimate price for that, he was in a wheelchair for the last 20 years of his life, but no one was better than he was.

Says while he loved Vader, he enjoyed working with Austin, Undertaker, and The Rock more:

The only reason I don’t put Vader on my list of favorites is because they were great matches, but they weren’t really fun,” he admitted. “Whereas The Rock was always fun, Steve Austin was always fun, and Triple H was always fun. The Undertaker, always fun, we had a great time.

