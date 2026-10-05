Mick Foley says walking away from his WWE Legends deal came with a significant financial cost.

Foley previously announced that he would allow his Legends deal to expire in 2026 and would not make additional WWE television appearances, citing the company’s relationship with the Donald Trump administration.

The WWE Hall of Famer followed through on that decision, confirming in July that his deal had expired. He has since signed with AEW.

During a new interview with Wrestling On The Spectrum, Foley revealed just how much of his income had been tied to his WWE agreement.

“I’m taking a considerable loss. 25% of my income came from the Legends deal,” Foley said.

Despite losing that source of income, Foley said he has no regrets about his decision.

“But there are people who talk the talk and people who walk the walk, and I try to walk the walk and have not had a single regret,” he continued. “I miss the money, but I don’t miss the ability to look at myself in the mirror every night.”