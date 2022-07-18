Mick Foley recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Foley is Pod, available via AdFreeShows,

During it, he revealed the huge salary he took home from WWE and what he believed to be the “holy grail,” which was $400,000 per year in the Attitude Era.

“Yeah, $400,000 felt like the holy grail to me, where if I could get a couple years at 400 that we could save a lot of money. Looking back at 400 grand was a lot of money. But you need to have 10 years at 400 before you can say that you’re good, you know, like it’s even then, you know, you’re with taxes and travelling all that. I mean, this is, I know a lot of the country is struggling and a lot of people listening would love to be in a position where they’re making $400,000 25 years ago.”

