Mick Foley, a legend in professional wrestling, recently shared some of his expertise on using a microphone as a weapon in the ring. In a conversation on Maven’s YouTube channel, Foley revealed a clever technique that allows wrestlers to create the illusion of a dangerous blow without actually causing harm.

According to Foley, the key is to master the art of sound effect and contact placement. He emphasized that by strategically hitting an opponent’s head with your forearm, the microphone can still produce the desired noise, mimicking the sound of a hard strike. This method not only makes the blow sound impactful but also avoids the risks of directly hitting someone with the microphone itself. The use of a big wind-up adds to the dramatic effect, ensuring the audience believes the hit was genuine while keeping the wrestler safe.

Foley went on to explain that while wrestling often involves taking risks for the sake of entertainment, using a microphone as a weapon should not result in unnecessary injury. When done correctly, this technique can enhance the performance without the dangers associated with more traditional weapons, like steel chairs or ladders. It’s a testament to Foley’s creativity and understanding of the art of professional wrestling, where presentation is key but safety must always come first.

“There really is a way to get the noise where there is contact, but most of that contact is made elsewhere. If you can hit someone’s head hard here [with your forearm], then that microphone is still going to make that sound, still going to thump, and it’s so much better than if you just had the microphone, because this way you get the big wind up. It’s the way you use it, but if it’s done correctly, you should bear — there are going to be plenty of other situations where you’re going to suffer, for your art, but the microphone should not be one of those.”

Source: Maven’s YouTube Channel

Transcript: Fightful