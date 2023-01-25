WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley says he was unable to make the RAW 30th Anniversary special due to his busy schedule.

As seen below, Foley made a Facebook post about Monday’s RAW 30 event and mentioned how he was unable to make the event. A fan commented and asked why Foley wasn’t there seeing as how he was a big part of the Attitude Era. Foley responded with more on why he missed the show, noting that WWE did ask him to appear.

“Fair enough! I’ve seen a few questions like this one asking why I will not be on hand for the big anniversary. I was definitely asked by WWE, and politely declined due to the hectic nature of my schedule. If I had not taken the past couple days off – and instead traveled to Philadelphia for the show – I would be on the road for 32 consecutive days. I have been working on a new project – which has been great fun, but also requires a lot of travel – and I just really needed a couple days off to relax and see my wife and children,” Foley wrote in the comments.

Foley continues to tour with his one-man show, and regularly makes wrestling-related appearances. He also hosts his “Foley Is Pod” podcast.

