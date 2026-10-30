Mick Foley has delivered another outspoken political message ahead of next week’s midterm elections.

The WWE Hall of Famer released a new video encouraging Americans to vote on Tuesday, November 3, while taking aim at President Donald Trump, members of Congress and Elon Musk.

Foley, who identified himself as a registered Independent, urged viewers to consider changing their usual voting habits in response to what he described as corruption in Washington.

“I’m asking you to consider voting in a way you otherwise might not, to stop the corruption. This man, Donald Trump, seems to think he can do whatever he does without the oversight of Congress, and up until now, he’s been largely correct.”

Foley continued by criticizing lawmakers who he believes have failed to challenge the president.

“These men and women lack the fortitude, the courage, the backbone, and let’s call it what it is, they lack the balls to stand up to the most corrupt President in the history of the United States.”

The former WWE Champion also addressed the dismantling of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), criticizing Musk’s involvement and accusing members of Congress of failing to intervene.

Foley described USAID as the most effective humanitarian aid organization in history and claimed that approximately 600,000 people had died as a result of its closure. He argued that political leaders have increasingly treated human lives as statistics rather than recognizing the individuals affected by their decisions.

The outspoken wrestling legend also brought up the controversy surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein files, accusing lawmakers of withholding information to protect Trump.

Foley then turned his attention to the ongoing war and rising gas prices, questioning the administration’s military actions and Congress’ response.

“Only Congress has the right to declare war, and they did not, but they refuse to speak up and put pressure on the President because they are afraid of him.”

The video took a more personal turn toward the end, with Foley reflecting on the physical toll of his decades-long professional wrestling career.

Foley discussed his extensive injury history and expressed concern that repeated head trauma could eventually lead to dementia, potentially shortening his life. He contrasted the sacrifices he made throughout his career with the wealth accumulated by Eric Trump, whom he sharply criticized.

The three-time WWE Champion concluded with an emotional appeal directed toward people he described as reasonable and compassionate, urging them to consider the human consequences of political decisions.

This is not the first time Foley has publicly criticized Trump or his administration.

Earlier this year, Foley announced that he was cutting ties with WWE due to the company’s relationship with the Trump administration, bringing an end to his association with the promotion over the issue.

The latest video comes just days before Americans head to the polls for the November 3 midterm elections.