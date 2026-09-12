Mick Foley and Rob Schamberger have signed a new limited art print available through ShopAEW.

The official store lists the 11-by-14-inch print at $75. The edition is hand-numbered from 1 to 50, with each copy carrying signatures from Foley and Schamberger.

Schamberger announced the release in his September 10 newsletter. He described it as his first Foley painting for AEW, following earlier work featuring the wrestler.

ShopAEW says the print uses art paper and ships flat in a protective toploader. The listing allows six to eight business days for processing and shipment.

The print is listed as available to order at the time of writing. Fans can check the current listing through the official product link below.

Sources: Rob Schamberger’s September 10 announcement; ShopAEW’s official print listing.