WWE Hall of Fame legend Mick Foley had plenty of praise for the women who competed in AEW’s Blood & Guts match on Wednesday night, with Megan Bayne receiving some particularly high marks from the hardcore wrestling icon.

Foley took to his Instagram Stories throughout the November 4 episode of AEW Dynamite, sharing clips from the violent encounter and offering his thoughts on the performances. At one point, he expressed concern for Bayne after she was left covered in blood during the match.

The former WWE Champion was impressed by the punishment the competitors endured.

“This match was pure insanity,” Foley wrote. “Respect to everyone involved. These women are truly hardcore.”

Foley also singled out Bayne, suggesting that her performance in the brutal contest would be remembered as a significant moment in her wrestling career.

“Years from now, when we look back at the career of Megan Bayne this will be one of the matches that defines it.”

Following the match, Foley shared an Instagram post alongside Bayne in which he could be seen bowing before the AEW star as a show of respect for her performance.

The Women’s Blood & Guts match featured The Brawling Birds (Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor), Wrathlander (Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron), Willow Nightingale and Queen Aminata taking on Triangle of Madness (Thekla, Julia Hart and Skye Blue), Divine Dominion (Megan Bayne and Lena Kross) and Persephone.