WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently participated in a virtual signing with Highspots Wrestling Network where the hardcore legend discussed a number of pro-wrestling related topics, including his past criticisms of WWE, and how Becky Lynch originally pitched her “The Man” moniker to him. Highlights are below.

Says he’s not concerned about upsetting people, specifically WWE when he criticizes the product:

Hey, a little inside info about having heat in WWE: When I came back, I did a promo, one of my favorite promos was with [Jon] Moxley and Seth Rollins and they were looking for a way to put a little extra emphasis on the Hell In A Cell match and someone suggested me and then they heard that I had heat with the company and Vince [McMahon] said, ‘I don’t give a damn if he’s got heat. Can he make it more interesting? Give him a call’ so, I’m not really too concerned about upsetting people. I think overall they appreciate what I did and then all my — anything I say is done with their best intentions in mind.

Says Becky Lynch pitched him the idea of being called The Man and he loved it:

I got into the backseat of the limo because WWE sends us by limo and Becky [Lynch] said to me, ‘Mick, I’m thinking about calling myself The Man. What do you think?’ And I was like, ‘That’s money’ so, I was one of the first people that she bounced that idea off of. She debuted it the next Raw and the rest is history.

How he connected KultureCity founder Julian Maha with AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes:

Hey, for those who don’t — this is a pretty cool, a little insight. KultureCity is an organization I had worked for and volunteered for and contributed to. They do a great job on helping people [on] the spectrum reach their full potential and the gentleman Julian Maha, his name, brilliant doctor, wanted to know if he thought I’d be able to get AEW connected and doing things for sensory free environment for children who might be — or adults too –might be having difficulty with everything around so I sent a message to Brandi [Rhodes]. She said, ‘Yeah, I’d be happy to talk to him’ and that organization has become [tight], the two of them, AEW and KultureCity so thanks to Orange [Cassidy] for doing that [donating]. I’m just so happy that-that relationship has been really beneficial.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)