On the latest edition of his Foley Is Pod program WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley revealed that top WWE superstar Becky Lynch had at one point considered leaving the company prior to her run as The Man in 2018-2019, a character change that catapulted her to the main event scene. The hardcore legend talks about the advice he gave to Lynch at that time that convinced her stick around. Highlights are below.

How Lynch was considering moving on from WWE at one point prior to her run as The Man:

“Before Becky Lynch became The Man, before she got that break that we all thought she was due, she was really wondering, you know, she’s really down on herself, down on her role with the company, wondering if it was all worth it. I remember giving her two pieces of advice.”

On the advice he gave her that made her stay:

“I said, be patient, be ready. I relayed to her a story about me being in the Memphis studio, and I was forbidden from talking because I had some of the tell-tale sounds of a New Yorker, which wasn’t good, especially because Gary Young and I just turned babyface in Memphis. The crowd would have turned on a babyface New Yorker in a heartbeat. But what happened is Gary was a good promo guy, he fumbled a little bit. Lance Russell hands me the microphone and I was ready with stuff and cut a pretty good promo. So with that in mind, that’s what I told Becky. And then I also told her not to give up on the independent scene. It might refresh her and you know, remind her what she loves. And I said, if you don’t mind me asking, like what did you make last year? I won’t tell you what she made, I’ll just tell you my reaction was, oh, well, you’ve got to stay in WWE. I didn’t know that the money had picked up for the women to that extent. And like you said, how many women do you think are making seven figures? Six or seven?”

