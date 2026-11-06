Mick Foley has offered some advice to Darby Allin regarding his high-risk wrestling style, but the AEW star apparently has no plans to change his approach.

During a recent Sign-it-Live virtual signing hosted by Highspots, the WWE Hall of Famer confirmed that he spoke with Allin about the risks associated with his in-ring performances.

According to Foley, Allin appreciated the advice but made it clear that he intends to continue doing what he’s been doing.

“Well, I did (to try to talk to Darby Allin about his wrestling style). I did, and he thanked me for my feedback and told me he was going to continue — I didn’t say stop. I said, ‘You might wanna calm down.’ He’s like, ‘Well, I appreciate you talking to me, Mick. I really do.’”

Foley continued by explaining that the conversation did little to change Allin’s outlook.

“So somebody asked, ‘I heard you were gonna talk to Darby?’ I did, and he’s gonna keep doing what he does.”

The hardcore wrestling legend also commented on Allin’s physical condition following the November 4 episode of AEW Dynamite, which featured the men’s Blood & Guts match.

“I will tell you, he was walking very — a little gingerly last night.”

Allin was involved in one of the most dangerous moments of the match when Wardlow threw him from the top of the steel cage through tables positioned below.

The match saw Allin team with Will Ospreay, Adam Copeland, Steven Borden and The Young Bucks against The Don Callis Family’s Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher, Wardlow, Kevin Knight, Mark Davis and Jake Doyle.

The Don Callis Family ultimately secured the victory after Fletcher threatened to drive a screwdriver into Ospreay’s neck, forcing a restrained Copeland to surrender to prevent the attack.