On the latest edition of his Foley Is Pod program WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley gave his thoughts on former two-time WWE champion Drew Mcintyre, and why he thinks the Scottish Warrior should be commended for setting a blueprint on how talents can reinvent themselves into a main event act. Check out the hardcore legend’s full thoughts on McIntyre in the highlights below.

Refers to former WWE talents coming back better than before as the Drew McIntyre blueprint:

“There’s some people who make it a point to go back, if not, reinvent themselves, then to improve themselves. It’s almost like the Drew McIntyre blueprint. ‘Yes, I am gonna do some shows where I take advantage of the name I had, but I am going to improve myself, come back as a better Drew McIntyre.’”

Recalls a conversation he had with McIntyre shortly after McIntyre departed WWE and was attempting to reinvent himself:

“I don’t know if I’ve told this story, but I think this deserves to be said. He sent me a text, probably a direct message on Twitter. He goes, ‘I know we don’t know each other that well, but your opinion means a lot to me. I’m trying something new, I just did this.’ I don’t know if he used the word reinvent, and I watched his comeback to Insane Championship Wrestling, ICW, and the first thing I did was text Hunter, who I don’t text too often, and I said, ‘You need to take a look at Drew McIntyre.’ I said, ‘I know he just left, but it’s almost like he’s a different human being.’”

