During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Steve Austin’s move to WWE from WCW in 1995 and how no one expected him to be the big star that he would become, including WWE’s merchandise department.

“Stone Cold Steve Austin never becomes who he is because he wasn’t factored in as a major star,” Foley said. “When Steve Austin came over and said, ‘how about a t-shirt for Stone Cold?'” he continued, “Jimmy (Miranda) goes, ‘Steve, I’m sorry, but the office just doesn’t see merchandising potential in you.’ And they were wrong. Everyone involved would be the first to admit they were wrong about what Stone Cold could be.”

