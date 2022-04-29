Many left wing Twitter users are threatening to leave the social media platform after billionaire Elon Musk made a deal to purchase the company earlier this week. You can now add WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley to that list.

Foley joined hundreds, if not thousands, of users this week who tweeted to announce that they were leaving Twitter, or at least thinking about it.

“I’ll be giving some serious thought to leaving @Twitter for good in the near future. I do not have a good feeling about where this platform is heading,” Foley wrote.

Foley has taken breaks from Twitter in the past. He continues to tweet following the warning he posted earlier this week. You can see his full tweet below:

I’ll be giving some serious thought to leaving @Twitter for good in the near future. I do not have a good feeling about where this platform is heading. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 25, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.