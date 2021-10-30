WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently spoke with WrestleZone about his admiration for AEW superstars Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa, where the Hardcore legend advocates for a rubber match between Rosa and DMD in the near future. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he is a big fan of Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa:

Well, you know, I’ve been following Thunder Rosa a little bit, and then she exploded on the scene with that great hardcore match with Dr. Baker. And, you know, I met Britt a couple of months ago in Brittsburgh, and she signed a photo to me, ‘To Mick Foley, from the real hardcore legend.’ We’re having a little fun with that. You know, I said that it was so great to meet the real hardcore legend and had a photo of me and Thunder Rosa.

Says the world would love to see a rematch between Baker and Rosa: