On the latest edition of his Foley Is Pod show WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley spoke about superstars losing in their hometowns, a tradition the hardcore legend doesn’t think will occur anymore now that WWE is under the creative control of Triple H. Foley also discusses the ending to Clash at the Castle and why he’s okay with it because of the long-term storytelling they are doing with Roman Reigns. Highlights from the episode are below.

Doesn’t think Triple H will be beating people in their hometown:

“Send them home happy. That’s one of the — the Triple H regime is probably not going to go out of its way to beat people in their hometown as a matter of a statement.”

On Reigns defeating Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle:

“I think you have to keep it on Roman for the payoff. If they don’t get to Rock/Roman, you can look back and go, ‘God, would it have hurt to put that title on Drew?’

How McIntyre losing doesn’t hurt him since Reigns is very protected:

“Going back to, Why beat Sasha in Boston? Why beat Charlotte in Charlotte? Why have Jim Ross kiss your ass in Oklahoma? Why beat Rey Mysterio in San Diego? Roman is super over. It doesn’t hurt Drew [to lose to Roman Reigns]. You’d be trading in the momentary high for long-term planning, in my opinion.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)