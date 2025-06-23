Kevin Hart shocked fans by pinning Cody Rhodes during a fun moment at Fanatics Fest.

As Rhodes made his entrance, he embraced Hart with a hug, but the two tumbled to the ground. A referee quickly jumped in and counted the pinfall for Hart, turning the playful moment into an unexpected “win,” as seen below:

Not sure why wwe deleted it but here’s Kevin Hart pinning Cody 😂 The way Kevin had to use his whole bodyweight to even knock Cody slightly off balance has me in tears. #CodyRhodes pic.twitter.com/xHI790lM0V — ✩⁺₊✩☽⋆Rachel ⋆☾✩⁺₊✩ (@wrestlebelle) June 22, 2025

Tiffany Haddish also made an appearance at Fanatics Fest with an entrance inspired by The Rock, as you can see below:

AJ Francis recently teased a dive over the ropes during a WWE NXT match — a nod to his infamous botched dive on SmackDown. He revealed the idea actually came from WWE producer Steve Corino.

Francis teamed up with Wes Lee and Trick Williams in a six-man tag match, scoring a win over Josh Briggs, Yoshiki Inamura, and Elijah.

Speaking on a recent episode of the “Muscle Memory” podcast, Francis reflected on the moment and shared the story behind the dive that didn’t happen. He said,

“I didn’t think of the spot actually. That was Steve Corino. Steve Corino wanted me to do the dive, and I told him, I’ll never do the dive again, except at WrestleMania. You know, since all these people want to pretend that that’s the only thing I’ve ever accomplished in my life is is fu*king up that dive. They don’t have the same energy for Vikingo, who did it more recently than me. They don’t have the same energy for Jey Uso, who did it more recently than me. They don’t have the same energy for a lot of people that have done it more recently than me. They just are di*k eaters and go out of their way to try to make it the only thing I’ve ever done. I’ve main-evented two TNA pay-per-views in the last six calendar months, I’ve made Superstars like Joe Hendry in the last year. I’ve helped make First Class the greatest team in TNA, as well as made myself the best big man in the business, bar none, and that’s all people want to talk about.”

He continued, “So, Steve Corino comes up with the idea. I said, ‘Well, instead of actually doing the dive, which I’ll never do again until WrestleMania, instead, how about I fake like I’m gonna do the dive and then I troll the audience?’ I was gonna go out and do [a more direct gesture] to the audience after I didn’t do the dive. Shawn Michaels was like, ‘Can’t do that on TV.’ So I was like, ‘Alright, I’ll just point at them and laugh.’ That’s fine. That’s fair. It came off really well. It was a great spot. It was a great break spot, going into commercial. Obviously, WWE posted it on all their social media. So, they appreciated it, too. It was a good thing. So, shout out Steve Corino.”

Mick Foley appeared on D-Von Dudley’s YouTube channel and spoke about Triple H’s abilities as an in-ring performer, reflecting on their matches during the Attitude Era. Foley said,

“You just know you’re in the ring with greatness. This has nothing to do with move sets. You know you’re in the ring with a ring general. You know you’re in the ring with a guy who’s making you the best you can be. So there have been, over the years, people who have said, ‘He wasn’t as good as people thought.’ It’s like, no, I actually think he’s better than you realize. He was that good. Whenever you can watch a match, you go, ‘Wow, there’s just something about a Triple H match.’”

He continued, “It didn’t matter who he was with; it was gonna have shades of a Triple H match. I hoped that I could take my brawling style and make it work with anyone. I was so glad that I caught him at the tail end of my full-time career, when he was trying to push through and become that single guy he knew he could be, and he was simultaneously helping me with the best landing I could have ever asked for.”

Foley also discussed the possibility of making his farewell tour in 2028, the 30th anniversary of his iconic Hell in a Cell match with The Undertaker. He continued,

“The only reason I don’t fix the teeth now is they are a reminder of that night I love being here in your gym and seeing all the mementos around me. I love houses where guys have other stuff, but I don’t really have a wrestling house. What I do have is my smile. I thought now that I’m 60, maybe I’ll fix it. I might wait until I’m 63. 30 years of Hell. I’m going to go back out on the road again for one final tour in 2028 for the 30 Years of Hell Tour, and the idea is to hang it up completely, fix my teeth, maybe start wearing nice clothes so no one knows who I am, and just disappear into the night.”

