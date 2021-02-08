WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley posted messages of support on social media for his long-time friend and pro-wrestling legend Terry Funk, who is reportedly in a great amount of pain after years of working in the business. Foley calls the Funker a mentor, and a massive influence in his career.

I need to give Terry Funk a phone call. From what I understand, he’s in some serious pain after a lifetime of giving his all to the wrestling business. His hip, in particular is giving him a lot of trouble. Terry is not only a great friend, but my mentor, and one of the biggest influences on my career. In my opinion, he is the greatest of all time, based not only on his amazing array of incredible matches with all different types of opponents over the course of several decades – but for his ability to make it SO easy to believe! No one made the suspension of disbelief easier than Terry Funk. Even in his 70s, he could enter a gymnasium full of fans – many years home had no idea who he was, and still fill the gymnasium with genuine concern over the well-being of the referee, timekeeper, and any wrestler who crossed his path. When I’m on the road doing my one-man shows, my favorite stories revolve around Terry Funk. If you have some positive energy or a prayer to spare, but I think Terry would appreciate them.

Later the former WWE champion took to Twitter share more support for Funk.

I’m wishing my friend and mentor, Terry Funk the very best as he deals with some serious pain issues. The Funker’s hip is giving him a lot of trouble. No one sacrificed more for the fans than Terry Funk – the GOAT in my opinion, because he made it SO easy to believe.

