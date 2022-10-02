Mick Foley recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Foley is Pod, available via AdFreeShows.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer looked back on Triple H getting his push slowed down in WWE after “The Curtain Call” in Madison Square Garden in 1996 as HHH, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Shawn Michaels broke kayfabe ata live event during Nash and Hall’s last night with WWE before going to WCW.

“Hunter never sold it. He took it. I remember saying ‘Man, we all knew that he was taking the punishment for this on account of all four of the guys.’ He never complained. It didn’t affect his matches. It probably messed with his head the other 23 hours and 45 minutes of the day, but he was out there and he was wrestling Mark (Mero) pretty regularly, and they were having some really good matches.”

Foley also stated he thinks Sable should go into the WWE Hall Of Fame:

“Sable undoubtedly deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. I think it’s just a matter of when and if, but definitely, she was one of the most over women of her generation.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription