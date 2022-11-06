Mick Foley recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Foley is Pod, available via AdFreeShows.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer recalled pitching AEW President Tony Khan on the idea of using the Thunderstruck song for Thunder Rosa.

“I just reached out and said, ‘Hey, have you ever thought of procuring the rights of Thunderstruck for Thunder Rosa?’ This was about a year ago, just out of the blue, you know, not like ‘Hey, can I have a job.’ I just thought, man, that would be epic to get the whole crowd chanting. He thanked me for it, wished me well, and away I went. Good guy. I met Tony years and years ago. Great guy.”

Foley also talked about Khan and former TNA President Dixie Carter:

“Jeff (Jarrett) probably told you about the time that the old TNA was literally on its last leg. They were asking to hold out for the pay off the loans and can you hold out just a few weeks longer? Dixie was the PR person. Jeff had no idea what her family, what her dad did for a living. She talked to Jeff afterwards, ‘I think I might have a way to keep things going’, and she became an investor, an angel investor in this world. What did she get for it? Nonstop abuse. Grief. I was like, what kind of a self loathing group of people are we to be blasting angrily at this woman. Dixie did a lot for the world of wrestling and got unparalleled grief. Tony Khan has done an amazing job for all of us, and he probably shouldn’t be as hands on as he is as far as social media, maybe too accessible. But that’s the knock on him? That he cares too much? I’ll take that all day.”

