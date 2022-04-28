WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently joined Throwing Down with Miesha Tate and Renee Paquette, where the hardcore legend shared the story of an argument he had with Jonathan Coachman about women’s pay in WWE, his thoughts on William Regal, and how he felt about FTR asking him to manage them in AEW. Highlights are below.

Recalls the one argument he had with Jonathan Coachman:

“As long as I’ve known Jonathan Coachman, I only had one argument. That was when he was maligning the good name of Stacy Keibler. Stacy didn’t want to come back [to WWE], she wanted to do other things. So I cut what we in the trade call a promo on Coach about how unlike those guys, the women didn’t have their travel paid, they didn’t get their rental cars or hotels paid for. They were expected to be great ambassadors of the company. They were expected to look good at all times, traveling the globe. And in the end, after taxes, they’re not making – I just didn’t think it was in keeping with a Superstar should be making.”

Talks the joke that FTR made about him managing them:

“First of all, feel free to spread rumors about AEW being really interested in me. Dax and Wheeler are talking it up. It worked out so well for Bret [Hart, who recently signed a Legends deal with WWE]. I think there’s a handful of guys they don’t want to see in enemy territory. They’ve taken on some major losses, so I thought, ‘hey, I may as well dangle my line out there and see if I can land one of those quiet, lucrative deals.”

How he thinks William Regal is a great talent:

“He was such a great talent – still remains a great talent. When I saw that he was gone from NXT, man, that was a head-scratcher, for sure.”

