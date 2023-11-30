Mick Foley recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Foley is Pod, available via AdFreeShows.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about getting Mr. Socko over and how he didn’t come up with the idea.

“Al [Snow] said, ‘How about a sock puppet?'” Foley recounted before noting that Snow told him, “‘People hate sock puppets.'”

Foley thinks his lack of an ability to do ventriloquist act helped the gimmick.

“It was just that horrible ventriloquist act,” Foley said. “If I’d been an actual ventriloquist, it wouldn’t have worked!”

H/T to Wrestling Inc for the quotes