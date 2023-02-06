Mick Foley recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Foley is Pod, available via AdFreeShows.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer named who he thinks is the greatest wrestling announcer of all time and that’s Jim Ross.

“JR [Jim Ross] of course, with all due respect to Gordon [Solie], JR is the best we’ve ever seen.”

Foley also named Gordon Solie, Lance Russell, Vince McMahon, Michael Cole, Tony Schiavone, and Bob Caudle as great announcers.

“Those guys were all very good,” he added. “Vince was that hyperbole, man.”

