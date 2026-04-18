Mick Foley wasn’t advertised, but he ended up delivering the biggest moment of the night during The Sandman’s final match at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 10.

The event, held April 17 in Las Vegas, featured Sandman stepping into the ring one last time against the unconventional opponent known as the Invisible Man. As expected, the match quickly turned into a chaotic brawl filled with weapons and hardcore spots that matched Sandman’s legacy.

Midway through the match, Foley made a surprise appearance and immediately got involved. The Hardcore Legend stormed the ring and went straight after the Invisible Man, unloading punches in the corner before hitting his signature double arm DDT. He then pulled out Mr. Socko and applied the Mandible Claw, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

For a moment, it looked like Foley’s interference might shift the outcome in Sandman’s favor. Instead, the chaos only added to the unpredictability of the match.

Despite the assist, Sandman’s career ended in defeat, as the Invisible Man managed to roll him up for the win in a shocking finish.

While the result may surprise some, the match itself was never about a clean victory. It was about spectacle, unpredictability, and delivering a send-off that captured everything Sandman represented. Foley’s involvement amplified that energy, turning an already wild match into a memorable moment that fans will associate with the end of Sandman’s in-ring career.

Moments like this reflect how wrestling send-offs have evolved. Rather than focusing strictly on wins and losses, they often lean into emotion, surprise, and chaos to create something unforgettable. Foley’s appearance reinforced that approach, ensuring the match wasn’t just a farewell, but a moment that stood out during a packed WrestleMania weekend. Even in defeat, the combination of nostalgia, unpredictability, and spectacle made the match feel fitting for a performer whose career was built on exactly those elements.