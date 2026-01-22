“The Hardcore Legend” is looking slimmer these days.
WWE Hall of Fame legend Mick Foley surfaced via social media this week with a statement addressing his weight loss journey reaching a big milestone.
100 pounds big.
The former WWE Champion took to his official Instagram page on Thursday and wrote the following:
FOLEY DROPS 100 LBS!
It took two years, but I’m officially down 100 pounds from my all-time high of 372 pounds in January, 2024. I actually thought last year my high was 379 and I hit my goal when I hit 279 last January…. But little did I know I was 7 pounds short of my 100 lb goal one year ago.
Yes, I had some help in the form of Wegovy, which helped reduce the constant cravings…. But I made wiser eating choices, stopped eating when I was starting to get full – instead of when I was stuffed – and did a little bit of that @ddpyoga as well. I’ve managed to keep the weight off since last year and actually hit my goal….
finally! 😂
I am moving around so much better, I’m not short of wind after walking up hills and stairs, and one day may even take my shirt off at the beach. Perhaps @thetommydreamer and I can have an epic stipulation match: “Loser takes off t-shirt”
Thanks to all of you who have provided encouragement along the way, and taking the time to tell me you notice the difference. Next stop, 250 lbs by my birthday!
