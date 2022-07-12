WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has signed a new Legends contract with the company.

Pro Wrestling Tees posted a new video on Monday to explain why Foley’s t-shirts are leaving his official online store that they host. Foley’s shirts will be available on his PW Tees store until Sunday, July 31.

“I just want to explain why my merchandise will not be available through Pro Wrestling Tees after July 31,” Foley said. “There is no heat or friction, I still have a great relationship with Pro Wrestling Tees. It just comes down to signing a new Legends agreement with WWE, that does give them the exclusive on t-shirts. In the meantime, the Socko Sale is still taking place in November, and the Four Cheeses of Foley pizza’s still available through Powerbomb Pizza. Please feel free to order as many shirts as you like through July 31, I love seeing them at appearances. I’m really grateful for the relationship that I’ve had and continue to have with Pro Wrestling Tees, and I appreciate all of you who understand. I understand that some of you won’t understand, and that’s OK, too. In the meantime, I hope all as well… and have a nice day!”

After being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013, Foley infamously announced in April 2014, via Facebook, that he was not signing a new WWE Legends contract due to the payout he received from WWE using his likeness in the previous two video games. He has made several cameo appearances for WWE over the years, on TV and on Peacock/WWE Network projects, and we know that he was signed to a Legends contract as recent as September 2021 when it was revealed that he had heat within WWE over his Facebook blog about the AEW All Out pay-per-view, which you can read about at this link.

