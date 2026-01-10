Mick Foley isn’t staying quiet.

The WWE Hall of Famer took to Instagram to publicly respond to a viral video making the rounds that featured former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura sharply criticizing President Donald Trump.

With Foley’s long-standing issues involving WWE and his outspoken views on politics and social issues, “The Hardcore Legend” made it clear where he stands as the clip continued to gain traction online.

“I STAND WITH JESSE,” Foley wrote. “Proud to see the great Jesse Ventura speaking out in Minnesota. I agree wholeheartedly with ‘The Body’ here, and I don’t know if anyone could have said it better. We can’t keep letting Trump and his gutless yes men lie to us over and over.”

Foley didn’t stop there.

The 2013 WWE Hall of Famer expanded on his thoughts by encouraging others to speak up and push for change, both domestically and abroad.

“America needs to be better than this we have to move on from this era of domestic and international cruelty. I would encourage everyone to be like the former Governor here, and use your freedom of speech to stand against injustice.”

Foley has never been one to shy away from controversy, and this was another example of him openly expressing his beliefs.

Even when it puts him at odds with WWE.

As noted, Mick Foley quit WWE due to their association with Donald Trump in late-2025.