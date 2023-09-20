Mick Foley recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Foley is Pod, available via AdFreeShows.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about who was responsible for the iconic ‘3 Faces of Foley’ Royal Rumble spot in 1998. Foley noted that while he doesn’t know exactly who came up with the idea, it wasn’t him.

”No. The three characters was not my idea, because I don’t think I would have had the ‘phantom balls’ to bring up such an idea. I really don’t. So I have to believe it was a Cornette or Russo idea. I’m not sure, so maybe we can have both of these gentlemen call in and offer up the truth as to whose idea was it.”

(H/T to 411 Mania for the quotes)