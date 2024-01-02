On a recent episode of Foley Is Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley looked back at the rationale behind his iconic I Quit Match against The Rock at WWE Royal Rumble 1999.
This was a brutal match where Foley took repeated chair shots to the head, something documented on the “Beyond The Mat documentary.” Foley explained they were trying to keep Rock a heel until after WrestleMania.
“It’s inevitable people are going to cheer him. You just kinda try to hold off the inevitable until after WrestleMania. It’s hard to really boo him because he’s such a gifted entertainer, and he makes you smile [and] laugh. But if we could show a vicious, vindictive side [to him], we could hold off the inevitable for at least a few months.”