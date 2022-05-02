Mick Foley made an appearance on In The Kliq (Pro Wrestling Podcast) to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

The Undertaker not mentioning him in his WWE Hall Of Fame speech:

“Well, listen, I forgot to mention my wife during my speech, so I’m not one to lecture anybody about who they should and should not include in their speech. I was not there for those formative years. His was more about friendship and support. We had a great rivalry, but he didn’t mention Rock or Austin. So, if I’m not hurt, no one can be hurt on behalf of me.”

Vader being inducted:

“It meant a lot to me because I knew how much it meant to him when he was alive. He’s got a son who idolized his dad. I always thought he was the most glaring omission and now he is his rightful place.”

