Mick Foley recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Foley is Pod, available via AdFreeShows.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer discussed blood in wrestling. Although Foley was able to do it in his time with WWE, the company doesn’t allow it anymore. Here are the highlights:

How much he bled in his WWE run:

“I always felt like [blood] had a place. I’ve been around when it was overused, I’ve been around where it was underused or extinct. I was pretty good with the amount of blood when I was in WWE. Of all the big matches — up until I had my comeback matches, where the blood was more frequent — I think I was only in four or five bloody matches, in my four years in WWE. Less is more. So that when Steve and Bret had their legendary match [at WrestleMania] it really meant something because it wasn’t overdone.”

How blood can enhance a match:

“I’m sure there were times when I was involved in bloody matches that didn’t need to be bloody. I was in some others where the blood would have taken a good match and made it great, or taken a great match and made it legendary. I did pretty well for myself in WWE during my main four years there, where I rarely bled. I did pretty well in WCW even after they put the ixnay on the bleeding. I didn’t feel like I had to have it. I thought I had it in perspective. Maybe I used it a little more often than I should have, but I also don’t think that I overused it. Or else my fair complexion would look considerably different.”

