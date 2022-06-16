Mick Foley recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Foley is Pod, available via AdFreeShows,

During it, he discussed how the art of calling matches in the ring on the fly instead of doing spot for spot as planned before wrestlers went to the ring is in the past.

“I’ll tell you that I had three matches in the entirety of my career that were planned out from A-Z, and two of them were in the top 5 matches of my career,” he said. “Although that wasn’t the way I preferred to do it, I had a lot of success when I did it that way. Honestly in today’s environment with the high-def and the cameras up in your face and having to do complex things, I don’t see how you could just call it in the ring. I think that’s a bygone era.”

