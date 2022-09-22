Mick Foley recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Foley is Pod, available via AdFreeShows.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer was asked to give his thoughts on CM Punk’s remarks at the AEW press conference.

As previously noted, CM Punk ripped Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and AEW EVPs (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) at the post-AEW All Out media scrum with AEW President Tony Khan sitting right next to him.

Punk had a backstage fight with Nick and Matt Jackson after the scrum that also included Omega and Ace Steel. Omega and The Young Bucks have been suspended and stripped of the Trios Titles. Punk has been stripped of the World Heavyweight Title.

“Anything that takes away from the joy and this prestige of winning that title is counterproductive. So if Punk is on camera and he’s not filled with joy, and he’s letting bitterness and anger come out, I think that detracts from the title.” “Everything Punk did was disastrous because it put Tony Khan in a bad position. Punk I believe was hurt and would have probably been out. It put a lot of eyeballs on the product the next night. That’s a given. It was just really unfortunate. You don’t want to see that side of your superstars.” “I know when I held that title aloft when I beat this guy (The Rock) for the WWE title, I never thought I was a WWE title guy. So I never based my career on it the way that a lot of people have, but I remember that feeling of just utter joy. I moved pretty good for a big guy when I ran my two or three laps around there and then gave it the impromptu promo. I can’t imagine going backstage and being angry or bitter or taking the joy out of the experience for our fans.” “I didn’t see Punk’s promo in its entirety, but it put Tony Kahn in a bad position. There’s a time and a place maybe to play with emotions, and if you have something substantial that can make people feel strange in their gut, but not after a title win. I just didn’t like seeing it.”

