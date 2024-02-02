Mick Foley recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Foley is Pod, available via AdFreeShows.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about his belief that the WrestleMania 35 main event should have been a singles match between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey instead of the Triple Threat match with Charlotte Flair that happened. Lynch went over to win the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Titles.

“This is no disrespect to Charlotte, Charlotte’s generational talent. But I thought, for example, the women’s match should have been Becky and Ronda, a handful of years ago, I thought that was the match that people wanted to see.”

(H/T to Inside The Ropes for the quotes)