Impact Wrestling star Joe Doering announced in August that he was stepping away from wrestling as his brain cancer has returned.

Impact Wrestling later announced a t-shirt with proceeds going to help him in his battle. WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley is now joining the fight. In a post on Twitter, he declared that all proceeds for his upcoming one man show in Chicago on December 4 will go to Doering.

“A SHOW FOR BIG JOE! I’m happy to announce that 100% of my proceeds from my DECEMBER 4 event in #WestChicago will go directly to @IMPACTWRESTLING star Joe Doering to help him as he battles brain cancer.”