WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley issued a short statement on his Twitter earlier this evening weighing in on the recent comments made by The Undertaker and Bill Goldberg, who both mentioned how the wrestlers of today’s era are much “softer” than they were during the midst of the 90s-2000s.

For context…the Deadman told Joe Rogan, “To the young guys [who think] he’s a bitter old guy, I’m not bitter. I did my time, I walked away when I wanted to walk away. I just think the product is a little soft. There’s guys here and there that have an edge to them but there’s too much pretty and not enough substance I think right now.”

Later Goldberg would have this to say regarding Taker’s comments. “Yes, I believe, comparatively, the business is soft – but the business is in 2021, so things have to change and things have to be different.”

The Hardcore Legend disagreed, claiming that today’s batch of talent is just as tough as the famous Attitude Era. He writes, “Today’s professional wrestlers are every bit as tough as the wrestlers of my era were. Just my opinion.”

