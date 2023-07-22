Mick Foley felt strongly about having the Three Faces of Foley used by WWE to the point that he drew a line in the sand when signing his latest Legends Deal.

Cactus Jack was a hardcore gimmick, Mankind was a deranged persona, and Dude Love was the man who women fell in love with.

The Three Faces of Foley WWE Elite set was revealed at the San Diego Comic-Con, something he spoke about at the Mattel panel.

“I have actively wished for this and hoped for it. I even drew a line in the sand when it came to my Legends Deal. I told my manager, ‘I’m not re-signing another Legends Deal unless I have a guarantee that they are doing some type of three faces of Foley thing.’ I guess I don’t need to worry about that now. This is really great,” he said.

