Mick Foley felt strongly about having the Three Faces of Foley used by WWE to the point that he drew a line in the sand when signing his latest Legends Deal.
Cactus Jack was a hardcore gimmick, Mankind was a deranged persona, and Dude Love was the man who women fell in love with.
The Three Faces of Foley WWE Elite set was revealed at the San Diego Comic-Con, something he spoke about at the Mattel panel.
“I have actively wished for this and hoped for it. I even drew a line in the sand when it came to my Legends Deal. I told my manager, ‘I’m not re-signing another Legends Deal unless I have a guarantee that they are doing some type of three faces of Foley thing.’ I guess I don’t need to worry about that now. This is really great,” he said.
3 Faces Of Foley @Mattel @WWE Elite Ringside Exclusive featuring Mankind, Cactus Jack & Dude Love!
Images revealed at the San Diego Comic Con 2023 #Mattel #WWE Panel! #SDCC #SDCC2023
Available soon at https://t.co/u2iD9lORTT!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures… pic.twitter.com/pZBe6PLiy0
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) July 20, 2023
H/T to Fightful for the transcription