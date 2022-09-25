Mick Foley recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Foley is Pod, available via AdFreeShows.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about how he wishes CM Punk wouldn’t dismiss his WWE career and accomplishments. Punk stated in his return promo that he left pro wrestling when he joined WWE and returned to wrestling when he joined AEW.

“I just want him to be happy and understand what an amazing career he’s had. I thought it was a little sad when he came out and basically made it sound like anything that happened after ROH was a waste of time. This guy did some big stuff and he was a great champion. He was kind of like the glue that held that company together. He had great matches with a variety of opponents. If you can’t be happy tearing down the house with The Undertaker, then where are you going to be when you’re 55 or 60 and looking back on your career. I’d like him to appreciate what he did.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription